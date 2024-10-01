A high-level academic delegation from Thailand visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, signaling potential for strengthened bilateral relations through educational partnerships. The delegation, led by Sasirit Tangulrat, Director General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East, and African Affairs at Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised Assam's strategic importance to Thailand.

During their visit, the Thai representatives, comprising professors and scholars from over 13 institutions, toured IIT Guwahati's advanced facilities. The delegation was particularly impressed by the Central Instruments Facility and the Supercomputing Facility, describing the experience as "eye-opening."

IIT Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal highlighted the visit's significance, stating, "This partnership will play a pivotal role in advancing innovation, knowledge exchange, and skill development in both nations." He expressed enthusiasm for potential faculty and student exchange programmes, as well as joint research initiatives.

The delegation met with IIT Guwahati administration to explore cooperation in academic exchange programmes, research collaboration, and innovation partnerships. Prof Jalihal briefed the visitors on the institute's skill development programmes, particularly in semiconductors and other industries.