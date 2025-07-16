Thai delegation promotes cooperation in handicraft, handloom sectors in Assam

A high-level delegation from Thailand, on July 16, promoted cooperation in the domain of handicraft, handloom, creative industries, and also cultural exchange in Assam.

The Thai delegation was led by its Foreign Affairs Minister, attached to its Department of South Asian, Middle East, and African Affairs, Kiran Moongtin, and comprised senior officials from the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), prominent Thai academic institutions, and representatives from tourism, wellness, and cultural promotion bodies, along with diplomats from the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi, an official release said.

The delegation visited the Craft Promotion and Experience Centre of the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) here during the day.

NEHHDC Managing Director Mara Kocho gave a presentation on the corporation's vision and strengths -- including its OEKO-TEX certified Eri Silk spinning mill, NABL-accredited textile testing laboratory, and expansive artisan network supported by government agencies.

The highlight of the visit was the proposal to sign a joint action plan (JAP) between NEHHDC and the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) of Thailand, and it is expected to be formalised soon, the statement said.

The JAP outlines 10 key pillars of collaboration, including knowledge and expertise exchange, joint product development and design innovation, artisan skill development and cultural residencies, participation in global exhibitions and festivals, sustainable practices and green certification frameworks, co-managed digital platforms and cross-border e-commerce, IPR protection and Gl advocacy for traditional crafts and policy dialogues on creative economy cooperation, it added.

As part of the programme, the delegation also toured NEHHDC's state-of-the-art production and testing facilities, including the handloom production unit, textile testing laboratory, Centre of Excellence and the artisan museum.

The NEHHDC is under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.