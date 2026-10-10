‘The best lessons aren’t taught inside four walls’: Assam Forest Dept launches ‘Nameri wild classroom’ for students

The Assam Forest Department has launched ‘Nameri Wild Classroom’, an initiative aimed at giving school and college students hands-on experience of nature and wildlife at Nameri Tiger Reserve.

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced the initiative in a post on X, inviting schools, colleges and educators to enrol students in the programme.

The initiative is open to students of Class VIII and above, including college students, and will offer two- and three-day residential programmes focused on learning beyond textbooks.

As part of the programme, students will participate in birdwatching, forest walks, wildlife tracking and activities related to river ecology. The programme will also include rafting on the Jia-Bharali river and opportunities to learn about local community traditions.

Naturalists and forest personnel will guide participants through the activities. Students will also maintain field journals to document their observations and receive certificates upon completing the programme.

Encouraging educational institutions to participate, Mallabaruah said the initiative would help students connect with Assam’s natural heritage through direct experience of the forest ecosystem.

Schools, colleges and educators can contact the programme organisers at outreach.namerinptr@gmail.com or WhatsApp 9401822244 for enquiries.