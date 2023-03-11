Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 11 shared photos of two tigers, trapped by hidden cameras after an eviction drive at Burachapori Reserve forest.



Assam CM tweeted, “The Big Cat comes back home! Beautiful sightings of not just one but two majestic tigers by our camera traps days after an eviction drive at Burachapori RF. (7th & 9th March) We are committed to reclaiming the land which rightfully belongs to Assam’s diverse flaura & fauna”.



Earlier, CM Sarma on February 16 lauded the government's effort to clear the encroachment from the Burachapori wildlife sanctuary and said that the move bore fruit as an elephant visited the evicted areas.

The Chief Minister further called the development an ''encouraging sight'', and informed that over 2,000 hectares of land were cleared in the last three days.



''An encouraging sight! Our efforts to clear encroachment from Burhachapori WLS bore fruit almost instantaneously as a jumbo visited the evicted areas this evening. Over 2,000-HA land was cleared in Siali, Lathimari & other WLS areas in past 3 days without any untoward incident,'' Sarma tweeted.