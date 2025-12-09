The Postcard in Assam's Durrung Tea Estate crowned as 'Hotel of the Year 2025' by The Gallivanter’s Guide

In a remarkable achievement that cements its place on the global luxury hospitality map, The Postcard at the Durrung Tea Estate, Assam, has been honoured with The Gallivanter’s Guide Editor’s Choice Award for Hotel of the Year 2025. This prestigious award has crowned 'The Postcard' as the Number 1 hotel in the world, a recognition that speaks volumes about its unparalleled experience nestled amid 1,400 acres of sprawling tea gardens.

This accolade stands out for many reasons. Over the past 25 years, The Gallivanter’s Guide, renowned as the definitive voice for discerning luxury travelers, has bestowed this coveted award on only three Indian properties before: Amarvilas, Udaivilas, and Umaid Bhawan. Unlike many travel awards reliant on advertising revenue or popular votes, this distinction is earned purely through the editor’s personal visits and rigorous evaluations. From a shortlist of the finest hotels worldwide, The Postcard emerged as the favourite, a truly rare honour for an independent, non-advertisement-based publication.

Situated just a short drive from the iconic Kaziranga National Park, 'The Postcard' thrives on its unique location within a historic tea estate treasured for producing some of the world’s finest teas. With just twelve rooms, including the Planters’ Bungalow and the luxurious Chalet, the hotel combines understated luxury with authentic heritage. Guests are treated to serene private patios, the comforting ritual of endless tea, and the captivating glimpses of plantation life, all enveloped in timeless elegance that recalls the early days of the tea trade in India.

The founder of 'The Postcard', Kapil Chopra, attributes the award to its exceptional team for their dedication to authentic hospitality and excellence, as well as the owners’ unwavering vision to build the finest hotel brand globally. Above all, the loyal guests who choose 'The Postcard' amongst myriad options have made this recognition possible.

Kapil Chopra mentions in a post on X, "The credit for this recognition rests entirely with our extraordinary teams, whose commitment to genuine hospitality brings @PostcardHotel vision to life every single day. Equally, our owners deserve our deepest gratitude for their unwavering belief in our mission to build the finest hotel brand in the world. And most important, our guests who have chosen to stay with us amongst so many choices that they have. We look forward to welcome you to your next Postcard holiday maybe this December!"