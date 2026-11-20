Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 19 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) had set a benchmark for Indian businesses, stressing the need for higher product quality and greater accountability from industry leaders.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's speech at FICCI's 21st Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in New Delhi, Sarma said the address outlined both the progress India had made over the past decade and the expectations from the country's business sector.

In a post on X, Sarma said Modi had urged industry leaders to assess whether they had made full use of the benefits and incentives extended by the government.

"He rightly urged leaders to implore whether the host of benefits extended to the industry has been utilised to its fullest potential," the Assam Chief Minister wrote.

Sarma also highlighted the Prime Minister's emphasis on maintaining high standards in manufacturing and ensuring that Indian consumers receive quality products.

The Chief Minister said Indian industries must strive for excellence and avoid compromising on product standards, adding that the Prime Minister's address laid out the expectations from both India Inc and the government.

"The speech really set the benchmark for the days ahead and what is expected from India Inc. and the government's enabling role in this direction," Sarma said.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi inaugurated FICCI's annual convention at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking the beginning of the chamber's centenary celebrations.

Addressing industry representatives, the Prime Minister spoke about India's economic transformation over the past decade, crediting the contributions of citizens, young people, farmers, workers and businesses to the country's growth.

He said India was witnessing its fastest pace of progress, alongside an unprecedented reduction in poverty. Referring to a recent World Bank report, Modi said nearly 50 crore Indians had moved out of poverty over the past 12 to 13 years.

"This report is going to fill all of us with pride," he said, describing the findings as an indication that India's development trajectory was on the right path.

Modi also pointed to India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with growth projected at around seven per cent. He cited October's record monthly goods exports of nearly USD 50 billion as another indicator of the country's economic momentum.

The Prime Minister further noted that international agencies, including Moody's, S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, had revised their growth projections for India upwards.

Sarma said the opportunities available to India must be used to strengthen its position globally, adding that the 21st century belonged to the country.