‘The way he motivates us is incredible’: Lovlina Borgohain on meeting PM Modi

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won the silver medal in the women's 75 kg event at the Commonwealth Games, has described her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a memorable experience, praising his personal interaction with athletes and his encouragement for Indian boxing.

Borgohain said Modi's approach to engaging with sportspersons had made the interaction particularly meaningful. She noted that athletes in the past may not have imagined having an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister, adding that she felt fortunate to have such access.

"The way he motivates and supports us is incredible," Borgohain said, recalling her interaction with Modi. She said the Prime Minister speaks to athletes personally after competitions and takes an interest in their performances and experiences.

According to Borgohain, Modi also praised the manner in which she dealt with issues related to the Glasgow map and a restaurant situation. She said receiving such appreciation from the country's Prime Minister was a unique experience.

"It feels wonderful because when the country's Prime Minister speaks highly of you, it's a unique and amazing feeling," she said.

Borgohain said Modi also discussed boxing and India's performance at the Commonwealth Games, where the country's boxers put up a strong showing.

"Our boxers performed exceptionally well this time. We really changed the game at the Commonwealth Games," she said.

The boxer added that Modi discussed the development of boxing in India, its future prospects and the possibility of Indian athletes winning more medals at upcoming Olympic Games.

Borgohain said the Prime Minister's interaction reflected the growing attention being given to Indian sport and the country's athletes.