Theft cases rise in Assam Nagaon’s Rangaloo, 140 litres of diesel stolen from dumper

Incidents of theft have reportedly increased in Rangaloo area of Nagaon district, leaving local residents concerned over the growing activities of suspected thieves during the night.

In the latest incident, 140 litres of diesel was allegedly stolen from a dumper parked inside the premises of a resident’s house in Rangaloo. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS07 AC 3201, was reportedly targeted during the night.

According to information available, the thieves allegedly assaulted the homeowner’s pet dog to prevent it from raising an alarm before opening the dumper’s fuel tank and draining the diesel.

The theft came to light on the morning of August 23 when the owner noticed diesel spilled beneath the dumper and found the fuel tank cap open.

Local residents have alleged that diesel theft is not the only concern in the area, claiming that incidents involving the theft of motorcycles, cattle and goods from shops have also been occurring regularly.

Residents have further alleged that the increasing presence of illegal drug and gambling activities in the area may be contributing to the rise in criminal incidents. These claims, however, remain allegations by local residents.

Amid growing concern over the alleged series of thefts, residents have urged the administration to identify and arrest those involved and increase police patrolling in Rangaloo, particularly during night hours.

They have also appealed to the authorities to take action against alleged drug and gambling hubs in the area and urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene in the matter.