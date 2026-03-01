Theft spree in Assam's Dhubri sparks outrage; residents seek immediate police action

A string of burglaries in both residential and commercial areas has left residents of Dhubri town alarmed, with many expressing frustration over what they describe as inadequate policing.

Incidents of theft have been reported across all 16 wards of the town, including busy market zones, over the past few weeks. Locals say the recurring nature of these crimes has created an atmosphere of fear, particularly as several cases reportedly occurred in broad daylight.

Residents have raised concerns over the effectiveness of preventive measures and patrolling, alleging that repeated complaints have not translated into visible results on the ground. They claim that the increasing frequency of thefts points to lapses in surveillance and enforcement.

Sub-Inspector Ritumani Bairagi, who is currently serving as the Town Sub-Inspector (TSI) at Dhubri Sadar Police Station, has come under criticism from sections of the public. The TSI is entrusted with maintaining law and order across the town’s residential and business areas.

Community members have now appealed to the Dhubri District Superintendent of Police to step in and assess the situation. Among their key demands is the appointment of a new TSI, with residents stating that stronger leadership and more proactive policing are needed to restore confidence.

“We feel insecure in our own neighbourhoods,” said a resident from one of the affected wards. “There must be stricter patrolling and swift action to stop these incidents.”

Authorities are yet to release an official statement addressing the concerns raised by residents.