Following the uproar over the chief minister’s visit to MLA Sashikanta Das's residence, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Speaker Daimary if there is any rule that prevents a Chief Minister from visiting an opposition MLA at his or her residence.

“The opposition party is seeking answers about my visit to MLA Sashikanta Das’s residence. So I’m asking you as the chief minister whether we can visit the MLA's house or not. Because if there's some kind of rule about not visiting MLA’s house, then we won’t visit from tomorrow onwards”, CM stated while talking to the speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Taking to his twitter account, Assam Chief Minister wrote, “In wake of the hullabaloo over my visit to house of Hon MLA Sashikanta Das, I requested Hon Speaker Sri ">@BiswajitDaimar5 if there is any rule which prevents a Chief Minister from visiting an opposition MLA at his/her residence”.

“Just to maintain a good political culture in Assam, I often visit people even from the opposition party. If there is some rule about ministers not meeting opposition party leaders, then I’ll ensure a cabinet decision that no minister can visit any opposition MLA house”, he added.

“The candidates from the Congress party are asking me for help in Rajya Sabha elections. It is not illegal. In elections, people seek help from each other. Otherwise it would be a selection”, CM stated.