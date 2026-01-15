"There will be no hesitation, no compromise": Garima Saikia seeks full truth after Singapore Police's report on Zubeen Garg case

Breaking her silence for the first time since Singapore Police disclosed details of the death of Assam singer and music icon Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Saikia Garg on Thursday, January 15 issued a detailed public statement, asserting that the family’s pursuit of truth has been lawful, relentless and ongoing across jurisdictions.

Her reaction comes a day after the Singapore Coroner’s Court was informed that Zubeen Garg, 53, drowned while swimming near Lazarus Island on September 19, 2025, and that he had allegedly consumed alcohol and refused to wear a life vest before entering the sea, as stated by Singapore Police Coast Guard officer ASP David Lim, according to The Straits Times.

In a long Facebook post dated January 15, Garima Saikia Garg said the family was compelled to place facts before the people of Assam and the authorities “in the spirit of transparency, dignity, and truth,” amid mounting public concern and unresolved questions surrounding the singer’s death.

She said the family was left traumatised and emotionally paralysed after the sudden loss and was initially unable to take immediate legal steps. However, after videos from the yacht surfaced on social media, raising serious doubts about the circumstances of his death, the family promptly filed an FIR to initiate formal legal action.

Garima clarified that the Singapore authorities had initiated proceedings suo motu immediately after the incident, with the Indian High Commission in Singapore actively coordinating legal and medical procedures, including the post-mortem. She stressed that the family deliberately refrained from public commentary during the investigation to protect its integrity.

She further revealed that once her medical condition permitted, the family lodged an FIR with Assam CID, following which the Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Senior SIT officers travelled to Singapore as part of the probe, and after months of investigation, Assam Police filed a charge sheet exceeding 2,500 pages, invoking sections related to murder based on evidence collected.

The family, she said, has remained in constant contact with authorities in both India and Singapore, cooperating fully through statements, digital communication and personal appearances whenever required, without withdrawing or diluting their pursuit of justice.

Addressing the Singapore Coroner’s Court proceedings held on January 14, 2026, Garima said a senior family member submitted a detailed statement raising crucial factual questions, including the planning of the yacht outing, Zubeen Garg’s medical condition, safety arrangements on board, the exact circumstances in which he entered the sea, his final words, the response of those present when he showed visible distress, the timing of medical assistance, and the basis of the “no foul play” assessment.

Calling these questions a family’s right and duty, she appealed to the Central Government and Assam Government to closely monitor the Singapore proceedings, ensure diplomatic and legal intervention where necessary, and pursue expeditious prosecution in India based on the charge sheet already filed.

“Zubeen was not merely a member of our family. He belonged to Assam, to its people, its music, and its emotional memory,” the statement said, adding that millions seeking answers deserve the complete truth.

The family reiterated that it seeks nothing but a full and transparent examination of every moment leading to Zubeen Garg’s death and punishment for the guilty, pledging to pursue every legal path with dignity and unwavering faith in the rule of law.