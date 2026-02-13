‘They had killed my son’: Captain Jintu Gogoi’s parents criticise Gaurav Gogoi over Pakistan visit

The parents of Kargil war hero Captain Jintu Gogoi on February 13, expressed anguish over reports of Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi’s previous visits to Pakistan, saying that such visits are painful for families who have lost their children defending the nation.

Captain Jintu Gogoi was killed during the Kargil War in 1999.

Thogiram Gogoi, father of the slain Army officer, said that anyone found conspiring against the country must be treated as a traitor, irrespective of who the individual is.

“Anyone found doing a conspiracy against the country must be apprehended and brought to the notice of all. He should be treated as a traitor, regardless of who he is. Pakistan is treated as an enemy country, and this must be looked into by the Central government,” he told media.

Duluprabha Gogoi, mother of Captain Jintu Gogoi, said she was deeply hurt by the reports of Gaurav Gogoi’s visit to Pakistan.

“Gaurav Gogoi should not have visited Pakistan. His wife also used to work in Pakistan. It is not right. Assam belongs to us; he should stay here and work for Assam. His father (Tarun Gogoi) did good work. He, too, should act like his father. They had killed my son. So, Gaurav Gogoi should not visit there,” she said.

The remarks come amid a political row after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on Gogoi’s alleged links to Pakistan would be amended and referred to the Centre for further investigation.

Gaurav Gogoi had acknowledged visiting Rawalpindi during a press conference on February 9, which prompted a response from the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Gogoi refuted the allegations of “Pakistan links” and urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance against the Chief Minister for allegedly disclosing details about his children to the media.

Chief Minister Sarma had released findings from a SIT probe alleging that Gaurav Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and a Pakistani national were linked, claims that the Congress leader strongly denied.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi criticised the Chief Minister for revealing personal information about his family and termed the allegations baseless. He said the matter had brought unnecessary controversy and called for judicial scrutiny.

The political exchange has intensified ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam.