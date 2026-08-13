Thief breaks Into Jnanpith Award winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami’s research centre in Guwahati
A theft attempt was reported at Mamoni Raisom Goswami's research centre in Guwahati after an intruder allegedly broke in and ransacked items. The incident has raised concern over the safety of valuable literary materials as police check whether anything is missing.
- The incident occurred at Ramayani Sahitya Research Institute in Notun Sarania
- Preliminary reports said the intruder entered after allegedly breaking a window
- Several items inside the premises were found ransacked during the attempt
A theft attempt was reported at the research centre of renowned Jnanpith Award-winning Assamese litterateur Mamoni Raisom Goswami in Guwahati.
The incident took place at the Ramayani Sahitya Research Institute, located at House No. 23, Bye Lane No. 6, Mamoni Raisom Goswami Path, Gandhi Basti, Notun Sarania.
According to preliminary reports, the intruder allegedly broke a window to gain entry into the premises and ransacked several items inside the centre.
The incident reportedly came to light after an employee spotted the thief, following which the accused fled from the spot.
The centre houses valuable materials associated with the celebrated writer and her literary work, raising concerns over the security of the institution and its precious literary heritage.
Police are expected to investigate the incident and ascertain whether any valuable documents or other belongings were stolen from the premises.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today