Thief breaks Into Jnanpith Award winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami’s research centre in Guwahati

A theft attempt was reported at the research centre of renowned Jnanpith Award-winning Assamese litterateur Mamoni Raisom Goswami in Guwahati.

The incident took place at the Ramayani Sahitya Research Institute, located at House No. 23, Bye Lane No. 6, Mamoni Raisom Goswami Path, Gandhi Basti, Notun Sarania.

According to preliminary reports, the intruder allegedly broke a window to gain entry into the premises and ransacked several items inside the centre.

The incident reportedly came to light after an employee spotted the thief, following which the accused fled from the spot.

The centre houses valuable materials associated with the celebrated writer and her literary work, raising concerns over the security of the institution and its precious literary heritage.

Police are expected to investigate the incident and ascertain whether any valuable documents or other belongings were stolen from the premises.