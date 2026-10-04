Thieves break into Guwahati Ganesh Temple; steal gold, silver and cash worth Rs 3 lakh

A Ganesh temple located along a national highway in Boragaon, Guwahati, was allegedly burgled during the night, with thieves escaping with gold and silver ornaments, cash and other valuables estimated at around Rs 3 lakh, police said.

According to temple authorities, the miscreants broke the lock of the temple door and entered the premises before stealing ornaments from the Ganesh idol and cash kept inside the shrine.

The thieves also allegedly broke open the temple’s donation box and took away several other items from the premises.

In an apparent attempt to prevent investigators from accessing surveillance footage, the miscreants damaged the CCTV cameras installed at the temple and allegedly took away the digital video recorder (DVR).

The stolen valuables, including gold and silver ornaments and cash, have been estimated to be worth around Rs 3 lakh, the temple authorities said.

Police have initiated an investigation into the theft and are examining available evidence to identify those involved in the incident.