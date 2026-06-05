Thieves break into Namghar in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar, steal cash after breaching wall

A theft incident has raised concerns in the heart of Guwahati on June 4, after unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into the Srimanta Sankar Kristi Bikash Namghar and stole cash worth several thousand rupees.

According to reports, the thieves gained entry into the Namghar by breaking through a wall of the premises before entering the prayer hall. After accessing the interior of the religious institution, the miscreants allegedly looted cash kept inside and fled the scene.

The incident came to light when members of the Namghar management and local residents discovered the damaged wall and found that money was missing from the premises.

The theft has sparked concern among devotees and residents, especially as the incident occurred in the busy Paltan Bazar area, one of the city's commercial hubs.

Police have been informed about the burglary and are expected to examine CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the theft.

Further details are awaited.