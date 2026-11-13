Two shops located close to Kathiatoli Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district were burgled, with thieves allegedly breaking open the locks and fleeing with cash and valuable items.

The incident took place at Kathiatoli market, where the shops are situated just a short distance from the police station premises.

The theft has triggered concern among local residents and traders, who have questioned how the burglars managed to target commercial establishments so close to the police station.

According to local residents, the incident has raised concerns over security in the market area. They have demanded increased police patrolling and the immediate arrest of those involved.

Police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the theft and have launched an investigation. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The affected traders and local residents have urged the authorities to strengthen security in the market and take prompt action against the culprits.