“Thieves of cinema are thieves too”: Rajesh Bhuyan condemns piracy of Zubeen Garg’s last movie

Filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan, director of the late music legend Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale, shared a deeply emotional note on Thursday, November 6, expressing both pride and anguish as the film garners international recognition while simultaneously falling victim to piracy.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bhuyan wrote, “Today marks 49 days… There’s good news — Bhaimon Da has received IFFI Goa selection. You did tremendous work promoting it. But there’s also bad news, your new film has been pirated.”

The filmmaker’s poignant message comes as Roi Roi Binale earns a coveted spot at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, marking a proud moment for Assamese cinema. However, the joy was overshadowed by the shocking revelation that the film had been pirated online shortly after its release.

Bhuyan, voicing strong condemnation of the act, added, “On your behalf, I say this: thieves of cows are thieves, thieves of cinema are thieves too,” a powerful remark that resonated widely among fans and the creative community.

The duality of celebration and sorrow reflected in Bhuyan’s message struck an emotional chord with Zubeen Garg’s admirers and the Assamese film fraternity, many of whom took to social media to echo his call for greater vigilance against piracy.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away earlier this year, was not only a revered singer and composer but also a multifaceted artist who had made significant contributions to Assamese cinema. His last cinematic work, Roi Roi Binale, has now become both a symbol of artistic triumph and a reminder of the vulnerabilities that plague regional filmmakers.

Industry insiders and fans alike have renewed appeals to authorities to curb digital piracy, emphasizing that such illegal acts undermine the very artists who dedicate their lives to storytelling and creativity