Suspected thieves allegedly broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Barama, Baksa district, during the night of October 30 and reportedly fled with cash worth several lakh rupees.

The incident took place around 20 metres from Barama Police Station, raising questions over the security arrangements in the area.

According to preliminary information, the miscreants allegedly broke open the ATM and looted the cash kept inside. The exact amount stolen has not yet been confirmed.

Baksa Police have launched an investigation into the incident, while a forensic team has also visited the spot to collect evidence.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.