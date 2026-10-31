Thieves suspected of looting SBI ATM in Assam's Barama, forensic team examines site
Suspected thieves allegedly broke into an SBI ATM in Barama and fled with cash. Its proximity to the police station has raised security concerns as investigators collect evidence.
- Break-in occurred during the night of October 30 in Baksa district
- Cash worth several lakh rupees was reportedly taken from the machine
- Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact amount of cash stolen
Suspected thieves allegedly broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Barama, Baksa district, during the night of October 30 and reportedly fled with cash worth several lakh rupees.
The incident took place around 20 metres from Barama Police Station, raising questions over the security arrangements in the area.
According to preliminary information, the miscreants allegedly broke open the ATM and looted the cash kept inside. The exact amount stolen has not yet been confirmed.
Baksa Police have launched an investigation into the incident, while a forensic team has also visited the spot to collect evidence.
Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
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