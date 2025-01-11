The body of a third miner has been recovered from the waterlogged Umrangso coal mine, bringing the death toll to three.

While the miner's identity is yet to be confirmed, forces deployed at the site continued their desperate search for the remaining six miners.

Earlier today, the second body was recovered at the site. "The identity of the recovered body has been confirmed as Ligen Magar, aged approximately 27 years, a resident of 1 No. Umrangshu, Dima Hasao, Assam," CM Sarma stated on X.

Following the development, forces at the site will now ramp up efforts to rescue the remaining trapped miners.

Earlier, on January 8, Army divers from the 21 Para Special Forces recovered one body from the flooded coal mine. The individual was identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Udayapur district, Nepal.

In another development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Umrangso coal mine in Dima Hasao district where eight miners remained trapped since January 6, was declared abandoned 12 years ago and not illegal.

The chief minister's remark came as dewatering continued to facilitate the resumption of rescue operations.