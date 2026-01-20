Third-party elements attempting to exploit Kokrajhar situation: Hagrama Mohilary

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on January 20 described the recent incident in Kokrajhar as unfortunate and appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace and restraint.

He said the situation had arisen due to a misunderstanding and cautioned that certain third-party elements were attempting to exploit the situation to further complicate matters.

Mohilary asserted that such attempts would not be allowed to succeed and stressed the need for collective responsibility to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. Emphasising the importance of law and order, he directed the administration to take strict and decisive action against those found responsible for disturbing peace.

Calling for calm, Mohilary urged the public to refrain from violence and rumours, and to cooperate with the authorities to restore normalcy in the area.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar Police have detained 18 people in connection with the mob lynching incident that took place at Karigaon, as the investigation into the case continues to gather momentum. Police officials said the detentions were carried out based on preliminary evidence and witness statements collected so far.

The detained individuals have been identified as Satyanath Tudu (47), Gudrai Kisku (30), Guni Mardi (28), Pawan Hembrom (22), Mangal Murmu (20), Raju Baski (26), Soniram Murmu (30), Robin Hembrom (45), Soban Mardi (35), Robin Soren (25), Rabi Hasda (38), Basileos Soren (23), Sabah Murmu (60), Nicolas Soren (35), Some Hembrom (18), Sebas Hembrom (44), Sunil Tudu (35) and Muntu Murmu (25).

According to the police, the detentions form part of a broader effort to identify all those involved in the violent incident, which has triggered widespread tension in the area. Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests have not been ruled out as more evidence emerges.

Police also stated that further legal action is underway in accordance with the law, and reiterated their commitment to ensuring accountability and restoring normalcy in Karigaon and adjoining areas.