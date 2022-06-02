The third phase of Gunostsav begins on June 1. The third phase includes 91 students from 11 districts in Baksa, Cachar, Chirang, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and West Karbi Anglong districts of the state.

The assessment will take place between June 2 and June 4 covering 11 district of Assam.

All government/provincialised/ tea garden management schools of elementary and secondary levels will be covered.

42,50,224 students of 46,000 schools will participate in the programme.

Evaluation will be conducted for class I to IX level.

18,752 external evaluators will be deployed across the state.

Evaluation will be done on scholastic [both skill (Reading, Writing & Numeracy/Basic Mathematical Operations) & subject areas], co-scholastic, community participation and infrastructure.

Evaluation will be OMR based.