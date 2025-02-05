The third phase of Gunotsav commenced today, with 12,374 schools across 10 districts successfully conducting self-assessments for 9,81,565 students.

The external assessment is set to begin tomorrow, and authorities have urged all stakeholders to ensure its smooth execution in adherence to the prescribed guidelines.

Gunotsav, a state-wide initiative, aims to evaluate and enhance the quality of education in Assam’s schools through systematic assessments and targeted improvements.

Earlier, an unprecedented protest erupted at Jaruarchar Public High School in Dhubri district in January this year as over 1,200 students demonstrated against the mismanagement of the Gunotsav examination.



Also Read: Assam: Protests erupt over mismanagement at Jaruarchar high school during Gunotsav

The students called for immediate intervention from Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding action against the headmaster, Ayub Ali, for his alleged negligence and irregularities.

The protest was sparked by inadequate seating arrangements, which forced six students to share a single bench during the examination.

The situation worsened when the headmaster was found absent on this critical day. The Gunotsav examination, scheduled to start at 9:00 AM, was delayed by over an hour, starting only at 10:20 AM, adding to the students' frustration.