In the heartland of Assam, where tales of insurgency once echoed through the dense jungles, a remarkable story has emerged – that of IAS officer Narayan Konwar. From failing in class 12 and contemplating to join the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) to eventually becoming a civil servant, Konwar's journey is a proof to the power of resilience and determination.

Born on February 28, 1979, in the village of Chamkata in Morigaon district, Narayan Konwar is now posted as the Secretary of the Education Department with additional responsibilities.

During the 1990s, the entire region was infested with ULFA activities. Konwar's school headmaster's incarceration for sheltering ULFA members exposed him to the socio-political environment. Despite the group's later designation as a banned organization in 1990, early ULFA initiatives like banning liquor and introducing winter feeding left a positive impression on the young minds of the region.

Speaking to India Today NE, Konwar acknowledged his initial inclination towards joining ULFA, drawn by the ideals and positive initiatives of the early ULFA members. However, a series of events, including army raids on his village, marked a turning point. The realization dawned that the insurgent group was no longer the force for positive change that had initially inspired him.

Konwar's academic journey was marked by challenges, including failing class 12 in 1998. Undeterred, he reappeared the next year and secured a first division. Facing economic hardships, he pursued his graduation and post-graduation while working part-time. Pursuing graduation from Morigaon College and later post-graduation in Guwahati, he navigated the hurdles of financial constraints and societal expectations. Despite failing in his first attempt at the UPSC exams, he persisted, eventually succeeding in his second attempt.

His academic journey extended to his choices during the UPSC exams. Despite holding a master's degree in political science, he opted for public administration and Assamese literature as his subjects.

Growing up in poverty, facing the loss of his father, and helping his mother survive, Konwar's determination to succeed emerged as a powerful force. Floods, financial hardships, and even a brief dropout from school could not break his spirit. His mother, cousins and extended family played crucial roles in supporting him during these challenging times.

Konwar's journey involved selling food items during village Melas to earn a livelihood while pursuing his studies. Balancing work and studies, he navigated through challenging times, emphasizing the importance of determination in overcoming obstacles.

For Konwar, education emerged as the key to transforming not just his life but also society. He highlighted the need for a holistic definition of education, encompassing values that build confidence and instill a sense of purpose. Education, he believes, is the cornerstone for societal transformation and personal success.

Konwar's advice to aspiring civil servants revolves around strong determination, hard work, and the ability to overcome challenges. He emphasizes that setbacks are not failures but stepping stones to success. Facing challenges matures individuals and makes them more resilient, fostering personal and professional growth.

In recognizing the key people who played pivotal roles in his life, Konwar expressed gratitude to his mother, cousins, and extended family. He highlighted their collective effort in overcoming economic challenges and creating a support system.

When asked about political or educational icons, Konwar refrained from singling out specific names. Instead, he emphasized the value of hard work, determination and sincerity in any field. Konwar respects individuals who exhibit these qualities, regardless of their status or background.