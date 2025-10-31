‘This film is not ours, it’s Assam’s’: Director Rajesh Bhuyan on Zubeen Garg’s last film ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Director Rajesh Bhuyan couldn’t hide his emotions as Roi Roi Binale, the last film of late singer and actor Zubeen Garg, premiered in Guwahati on October 31. Watching fans fill theatres for the morning show, Bhuyan called the response “a record for Assam.”

Speaking to reporters, he said, “This is a first—such a strong turnout for a morning show. Zubeen’s dream is being fulfilled today. This movie belongs not just to us, but to the entire people of Assam. He had many projects lined up, and we’ll try to complete them together.”

The film’s producer, Shyamantak Gautam, added that every detail of the release happened exactly as Zubeen had wished.

Crowds of fans gathered outside theatres early in the morning, creating an atmosphere charged with both excitement and nostalgia. Many arrived wearing Zubeen-themed T-shirts, holding posters, and humming his most loved songs. For them, the film is not just entertainment—it’s a farewell to the artist who shaped Assamese music and cinema.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19 following an alleged drowning incident during the Northeast India Festival, left behind a rich legacy as a singer, composer, and actor. His sudden death sent waves of grief across Assam and beyond.

Directed by Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale was a project close to Garg’s heart. The film, which took nearly three years to complete, features his original voice recordings. “This was the first Assamese musical film,” Bhuyan explained. “We finished most of it when Zubeen was still with us. He wanted it released on October 31, and we’ve honoured that wish—not just in Assam but nationwide.”

Adding to the tribute, the Assam government announced that the state’s share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the film will be handed over to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation, founded by Zubeen Garg. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Since there’s no tax exemption for films, the Cabinet decided to give the state’s GST share to the foundation to uphold Zubeen’s vision.”

For fans and filmmakers alike, Roi Roi Binale stands as both a celebration of Zubeen Garg’s creativity and a deeply emotional goodbye to an artist whose voice will forever echo through Assam’s cultural landscape.