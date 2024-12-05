Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan has strongly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's decision to ban the consumption of beef in public places, hotels, and restaurants across the state.

Calling the move a violation of constitutional rights, Hasan stated, “This is against the right to freedom. If the government continues to interfere in personal lives, the nation will head towards dictatorship. The beauty of this country lies in its diversity, and such decisions undermine the Constitution.”

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, introduced in 2021, initially restricted beef consumption near temples. The CM’s recent announcement expands this prohibition statewide. “Earlier, the law focused on areas near temples. Now, beef consumption is banned in all public places, including hotels and restaurants,” Sarma said, citing the law’s “success” in regulating cattle slaughter.

Hasan was not the only leader to voice dissent. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accused Sarma of using divisive politics to distract from failures, referencing his role in the BJP's loss in the Jharkhand elections. “The CM seems focused on gaining political brownie points. He should remember he lost the Jharkhand elections when he made it about Hindus vs Muslims,” she remarked.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi echoed these sentiments, alleging the beef ban is an attempt to divert attention from BJP’s electoral defeat under Sarma’s leadership in Jharkhand. “The people of Jharkhand rejected politics of hatred. The same will happen in Assam, where people will punish this corrupt government,” Gogoi said.