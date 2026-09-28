‘This is not Crimezapur’: Himanta highlights Assam’s 29.3 per cent conviction rate, vows continued crackdown
Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam’s conviction rate has risen to 29.3 per cent and vowed a continued crackdown on criminal networks. The post signalled there would be no let-up as the government pushes its crime-free message.
- Sarma addressed anti-social elements directly, saying the state had bad news
- He said authorities could do the maths on rising convictions
- The chief minister promised no let-up until Assam becomes crime-free
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state’s conviction rate has risen from around 8 per cent in 2020 to 29.3 per cent in six years, warning that the government would continue its crackdown on criminal networks.
“Dear anti-social elements, we have some bad news for you,” Sarma said in a post on X. “Assam’s conviction rate has jumped from 8% to 29.3% in just six years. And we’re only getting started.”
He added, “You can do the maths. Or, we’ll do that as well,” and said there would be “no let-up until Assam is #crimefree”.
With Sarma pictured seated in a leather chair, facing a setting sun beyond a barbed-wire fence, the post carries the message “This is not Crimezapur” and “Illegal networks have NO place in Assam.”
According to Assam Police data, the conviction rate stood at 29.32 per cent up to July 2026, compared with 25.8 per cent in 2025. The charge-sheet rate during the period was 86.65 per cent.
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