"This is the new Assam": CM Sarma slams Congress over opposition to development projects

Projecting Assam as a state transformed by landmark infrastructure, cultural resurgence, and strengthened governance, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, January 18 asserted that the BJP would return to power in Assam in 2026, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for turning long-imagined dreams into reality.

Addressing a public gathering, CM Sarma said projects once considered impossible — including major bridges over the Brahmaputra, the proposed underwater tunnel, and the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor — have now become tangible symbols of Assam’s development journey. “There was a time when I never believed these projects would be built. Today, they are a reality,” he said.

Highlighting Assam’s growing cultural confidence, the Chief Minister referred to the recent mega Bagurumba dance performance, where nearly 10,000 artistes performed in unison before Prime Minister Modi. “With the Prime Minister’s blessings, Assam is now standing on its own feet. This is a changed Assam,” Sarma remarked.

He further underlined the impact of the ₹7,000-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, stating that once completed, it will reduce travel time through the ecologically sensitive zone by nearly an hour, while also strengthening wildlife protection. “Today, no one dares to kill rhinos in Kaziranga. This reflects the rule of law in the new Assam,” he added.

Responding sharply to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s opposition to the corridor project, Sarma accused the Congress of undermining Assam’s progress. “No Assamese will surrender before Pakistani agents or unknown forces. This is the new Assam — confident and self-reliant,” he said, without mincing words.

Reaffirming the BJP’s electoral confidence, Sarma announced that the party would form the next government in Assam in 2026 and present it as a “gift” to Prime Minister Modi. He also expressed gratitude to the Centre for strengthening railway connectivity, noting that Assam received three new trains within just two days.

“The pace of development Assam is witnessing today is unprecedented. We thank the Prime Minister for his unwavering support,” the Chief Minister concluded.