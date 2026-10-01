‘Those born to eat biryani are animals’: Himanta’s jibe at Rakibul Hussain

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 1 escalated his war of words with Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, saying that “those born to eat biryani are animals” in a sharp response to the Dhubri MP's recent remark about being born to enjoy the dish.

Addressing a public rally at Juria in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Sarma said, “Those who are born to drink mother's milk are human beings, and those born to eat biryani are animals.”

The remark came after Hussain, during campaigning in the run-up to the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, had responded sarcastically to Sarma's earlier “Bakasura” jibe by saying that God had sent him into the world to eat biryani. The exchange has become a prominent feature of the campaign rhetoric between the two leaders.

Sarma had earlier likened Hussain to Bakasura, the mythological demon known for his enormous appetite, and accused him of “gobbling up” funds meant for government schemes.

At Thursday's rally, the Chief Minister also targeted Congress MLA Nurul Huda, alleging that he had failed to deliver development in his Rupohihat Assembly constituency, which falls under the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.

Sarma alleged that Huda had played no role in the development of colleges, schools and roads or in extending government benefits to women.

“A tap was promised in every house, but water never flowed out of it,” Sarma said, adding that people in the constituency were left with “pipes and promises”.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, Sarma also claimed that voters who had supported Congress in some parts of the constituency had now realised that the BJP could provide good governance.

The Chief Minister said he had addressed three rallies across Nagaon on Thursday and claimed that the BJP was heading for a sweep in the bypoll.

He also urged AIUDF chief and Dhubri MLA Badruddin Ajmal to retire from politics, saying he should hand over responsibility for active politics to one of his three sons.

Sarma further alleged that Congress and AIUDF were united, either directly or indirectly.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election is scheduled for October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9. The seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Lok Sabha and subsequently joined the BJP before contesting and winning the Dispur Assembly seat.