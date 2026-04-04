“Those expecting Congress win are ‘crazy’”: Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Rahul Gandhi, clarifies UCC stance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 4, launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing those who believe the party will win the upcoming Assembly elections as “crazy”.

Responding to Gandhi’s recent remarks, Sarma dismissed the claims and said, “He is crazy,” intensifying the ongoing war of words between the BJP and Congress ahead of the polls.

The exchange follows Gandhi’s rally in Jorhat, where he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is influenced by global leaders and further claimed that Modi exerts similar control over the Assam Chief Minister.

On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Sarma clarified that tribal communities will be kept outside its ambit. “Tribals will be kept separate from the UCC,” he said.

His remarks come after a recent rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gogamukh, where he reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing the UCC while safeguarding the traditions of tribal communities, Sixth Schedule areas and Assam’s cultural identity.

The proposed UCC aims to replace diverse personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance with a common legal framework.

Assam will go to polls for all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4, setting the stage for a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress.