‘Those in Singapore should be dragged here’: Zubeen Garg’s close aide Arun appears before CID, demands swift justice

Arun, a long-time associate of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam’s CID on October 12 in connection with the probe into Garg’s death in Singapore last month, officials confirmed.

CID sources did not disclose details of Arun’s questioning but said his statement was recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. Arun, who was among the four individuals to light Garg’s funeral pyre, spoke to reporters after his visit, calling for swift justice for the late artist.

“We want justice for Dada. There has already been too much delay,” he said, adding that he had been part of Garg’s family for several years and had even adopted the name “Arun Garg.”

When asked about allegations of financial irregularities involving other associates of the singer, Arun maintained he was unaware of such matters. “I mainly work with Bou (sister-in-law, Garima Garg). The only thing I know is that justice is needed. Why is it taking so long?” he questioned.

Arun also criticised the absence of certain Assam-origin individuals living in Singapore who have not responded to CID summons. “Those who are in Singapore should be brought here; they should be dragged here. I don’t understand why they are not appearing,” he said.

The CID is investigating Garg’s death, which occurred on September 19 while he was swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival. A 10-member SIT headed by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta is leading the probe.

The agency has so far arrested seven people connected to the case, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta, and two of Garg’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

Officials said statements from Garg’s family and others close to him will be recorded in the coming days as part of the continuing investigation. (With inputs from PTI)