‘Those opposing 5-star hotels in Kaziranga stay in them themselves’: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 18 has accused the opposition of practising “double-standard politics” over the ongoing debate surrounding hotels and development in and around Kaziranga National Park.

Reacting to protests against the proposed five-star hotel projects, Sarma claimed that some of those opposing hotels in Kaziranga themselves stay in such hotels when they visit the area.

He questioned the understanding of those protesting against hotel development, saying that an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) does not prohibit all forms of development. According to Sarma, activities such as mining, chemical industries and highly polluting industries are restricted in such zones, while other regulated activities can continue.

Sarma argued that Kaziranga is an important tourism destination and cited protected areas such as Jim Corbett and Gir as examples where hotels operate in and around conservation landscapes.

The Chief Minister also accused the opposition of creating unnecessary controversy without adequately understanding the provisions governing Eco-Sensitive Zones.

Taking a political swipe at the opposition, Sarma said that the people of Kaziranga had not forgotten the alleged damage caused by poaching and encroachment during the Congress regime.

He also highlighted his government’s record on wildlife conservation, claiming that the administration had taken strong measures to curb rhino poaching and developed an animal corridor connecting Kaziranga towards Nagaon.

Sarma said the opposition’s campaign against the government’s position on Kaziranga could ultimately strengthen the ruling side, claiming that public sentiment was in its favour.

“If I had actually done something wrong, the people of Kohora would have come out against me,” Sarma said, pointing to recent protests in the area and claiming that opposition leaders’ effigies, rather than his own, were being burnt.

The Chief Minister maintained that the debate over development around Kaziranga should be based on a proper understanding of conservation regulations rather than political allegations.