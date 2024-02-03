Thousands gathered in Khanapara to illuminate a staggering 1,00,000 diyas, ushering in the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam. The joyous celebration, marked by splendid visuals, encapsulated the spirit of #PMModiInAssam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X to share the joyous moment, highlighting the overwhelming response from the people. The dazzling sea of light created a mesmerizing backdrop, symbolizing the warmth and welcome extended to the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, where he received a grand welcome from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria among other dignitaries. The airport premises came alive with a vibrant display of traditional dance showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

Noteworthy is the unexpected early arrival of PM Modi who was initially scheduled to land at around 7:30 pm. Undeterred by the change in schedule, a large number of dancers and well-wishers lined up to extend their heartfelt greetings to the Prime Minister.