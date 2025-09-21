Thousands line Guwahati streets as Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains reach Kahilipara

The mortal remains of beloved Assam singer Zubeen Garg began their final journey home on Sunday morning, arriving at his Kahilipara residence from Guwahati airport amid an outpouring of grief from thousands of mourners.

The convoy slowly moved through a sea of people from all walks of life, who showered flowers on the flower-decked ambulance carrying the iconic singer’s coffin. Covered with a traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’ and marigolds and jasmine, the casket was first received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport after the flight from Delhi landed at 7 am.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, broke down upon seeing the casket, placing a floral tribute and gamosa before hugging it. Senior state officials, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were present to receive the singer’s body. Sarma later accompanied the convoy, which included Zubeen’s favourite open jeep and his team of musicians, as it navigated the 25-km route to Kahilipara.



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Fans sang his songs, shouted “Jai Zubeen da,” and held cut-outs and gamosas with the words “Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever” woven in, expressing their grief and admiration. Many raised mobile phones to capture the final journey of the singer who mesmerised generations with over 38,000 songs in 40 languages and dialects.

The singer’s mortal remains will remain at his Kahilipara residence for about one-and-a-half hours, allowing his family, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects. The body will then be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where the public can pay homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

Details of the last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam Cabinet will meet Sunday evening to decide the cremation venue. Chief Minister Sarma noted that the casket could not fit in a chartered flight and was flown from Delhi on a regular flight, which had departed New Delhi at 4:30 am after arriving from Singapore, where Zubeen passed away while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.