Thousands participate in grand Ram Navami procession in Assam's Dhubri

Thousands of devotees took to the streets of Dhubri on March 27, evening to celebrate Ram Navami with a grand religious procession, turning the town into a vibrant sea of saffron.

The celebration, marking the birth of Lord Rama, witnessed an overwhelming turnout, bringing key areas of the town to a standstill. The procession reached its peak near the prominent Bishnu Cinema Hall, where the atmosphere resonated with devotional chants, rhythmic drumming, and traditional songs.

Devotees from across the town participated in large numbers, with the procession stretching across several blocks. The rally featured colourful tableaux, religious flags, and cultural performances, reflecting the rich traditions and communal spirit of the region.

Volunteers and local organisations played a key role in managing the event, distributing water and refreshments to participants and ensuring smooth coordination despite the massive crowd. Participants described the gathering as a powerful display of unity and devotion.

To manage the large turnout, authorities imposed temporary traffic diversions in key areas, while security personnel were deployed in significant numbers to maintain law and order as the procession moved through the town’s main routes.