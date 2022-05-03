The holy festival of Islamic people, Eid-ul-Fitr, is being celebrated today around the world, as well as in Dhubri, marking the completion of a month-long fast. There has been a positive spirit among Muslims after two years of epidemic.

Thousands of people have been seen at Dhubri's Eidgah Maidan since this morning. After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Muslims gathered at Dhubri's Eidgah Maidan to pray together.

People greet one another every day, put on fresh clothing in the morning, and pray to an unseen God to keep peace and harmony in the world.

Eid-ul-Fitr is regarded as one of the most important Muslim festivals. It is observed as a day of thankfulness and charitable giving. On the holy day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims are also encouraged to forgive their fellow humans and seek forgiveness from the Almighty.