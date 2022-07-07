Heavy rains battered Meghalaya and Assam for several days, causing extensive damage to the roads. Thousands of vehicles are stranded on the Silchar-Shillong road due to the poor condition of National Highway 6 near Malidhor-Ratacherra in Assam and Meghalaya.



The movement of heavy motor vehicles on the Shillong Route (NH06) has been prohibited since June 19th when goods and passenger vehicles were stranded between Sonapur and Ratacherra area.

Earlier in June, a letter issued by the Deputy Commissioner's Office stated, "Due to continuous heavy rainfall over the last week, NH-06 has been damaged at multiple locations across the district especially from Nongshing to Ratacherra stretch. A section of NH-6 near the Lumshnong Toll Plaza has also been washed away.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to avoid unnecessary travel along that stretch. In cases of emergency also, they should observe utmost caution while traveling through NH 06 in that section till further update about the restoration of the road".aajtak