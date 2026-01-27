Threads of Assam take center stage at India Energy Week 2026

Assam’s rich handloom heritage is making its mark on the global stage at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, where indigenous women artisans from the state are showcasing their traditional crafts.

The initiative, titled ‘Threads of Assam – Woven by Baidews’, highlights the intersection of cultural heritage, women-led entrepreneurship, and community development alongside discussions on energy security and sustainability.

Nearly 5,000 women artisans are presenting their handwoven textiles at the flagship energy exhibition, reflecting generations of craftsmanship and local culture. Representing handloom centres such as Borchapori and Agchamua in Assam, the entrepreneurs are offering a wide range of products, including gamosas, mekhela chadors, saris, jackets, scarves, handcrafted bags, and pillow covers made from indigenous silks like muga and eri.

Through structured training and livelihood support programmes, these artisans have transformed their traditional skills into sustainable income opportunities, gaining financial independence while bringing global attention to Assam’s handloom heritage.

Now in its fourth edition, India Energy Week 2026, held from January 27 to 30 under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, gathers policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and investors to shape the future of energy. The participation of Assam’s artisans adds a deeply human dimension to the event, reinforcing the importance of community-led development that strengthens local economies and empowers women.

As India positions itself at the centre of the global energy transition, the presence of Assam’s indigenous women entrepreneurs underscores a broader message: sustainable growth is most impactful when local traditions, women-led enterprises, and global opportunities come together—truly taking the journey from local to global.