Three accused in Assam Fisheries scam granted bail after allegations of lapses in police probe

Three officials accused in the alleged Assam Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC) financial scam have been granted bail by a Special Judicial Magistrate’s Court, even as fresh details emerging from the investigation point to alleged multi-crore financial irregularities within the corporation.

The court granted bail to Birinchi Adhikari, Padmakanta Hazarika and Jyotish Saikia, all of whom are named accused in the case linked to alleged financial misconduct in the state-run corporation.

According to sources, the accused secured bail partly due to alleged lapses in the investigation process. It has been alleged that the investigating officer did not inform the court about Dispur Police Station Case No. 298/2022, which is reportedly connected to the matter.

Sources further stated that Padmakanta Hazarika was also granted relief on health grounds. He had earlier secured bail from the Gauhati High Court in another case associated with the alleged scam.

Meanwhile, fresh findings emerging during the ongoing investigation indicate that approximately Rs 7.14 crore belonging to the corporation was allegedly transferred to private bank accounts in violation of prescribed government financial norms.

Investigators suspect that large-scale financial irregularities occurred between 2017 and 2021, during which crores of rupees were allegedly diverted to the personal accounts of employees, contractors and other individuals.

The alleged transactions are reported to have taken place during the tenure of former AFDC chairman and Morigaon BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri.

The case has also led to allegations of collusion involving former officials, employees and contractors of the corporation in facilitating the alleged diversion of funds.

The case was originally registered at Dispur Police Station in 2022, and the investigation into the alleged financial misconduct remains underway.