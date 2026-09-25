Three alleged smugglers arrested with 270 kg of Cannabis in Assam's Gossaigaon
Police arrested three men and seized around 270 kg of cannabis during an operation in Srirampur, Gossaigaon. Investigators are tracing the consignment's source, destination and possible links to a trafficking network.
- The contraband was allegedly hidden in a secret truck compartment
- Police recovered the haul after intercepting the vehicle during an operation
- Officers said the seized cannabis was packed into 51 separate packets
Police arrested three alleged cannabis smugglers and seized around 270 kg of cannabis during an operation at Srirampur in Gossaigaon.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Dharmendra Singh Yadav, Manager Singh Yadav and Anandram Yadav.
According to police, the cannabis was packed in 51 packets and allegedly concealed inside a secret compartment of a truck. The vehicle was intercepted during the operation, leading to the recovery of the contraband.
The three accused were taken into custody following the seizure. Police have launched an investigation to determine the source and intended destination of the cannabis and to identify any other individuals who may be connected to the alleged trafficking network.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today