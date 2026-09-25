Three alleged smugglers arrested with 270 kg of Cannabis in Assam's Gossaigaon

Police arrested three alleged cannabis smugglers and seized around 270 kg of cannabis during an operation at Srirampur in Gossaigaon.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dharmendra Singh Yadav, Manager Singh Yadav and Anandram Yadav.

According to police, the cannabis was packed in 51 packets and allegedly concealed inside a secret compartment of a truck. The vehicle was intercepted during the operation, leading to the recovery of the contraband.

The three accused were taken into custody following the seizure. Police have launched an investigation to determine the source and intended destination of the cannabis and to identify any other individuals who may be connected to the alleged trafficking network.