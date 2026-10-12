Three arrested, 10 containers of suspected drugs seized in Assam's Batadrava Police operation

In a crackdown on suspected drug trafficking, Batadrava Police seized suspected drugs and arrested three alleged drug peddlers during an operation at Dhaniabheti in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Alfaz Uddin, Majidul Haque and Jalal Uddin. Police reportedly recovered 10 plastic containers containing suspected drugs during the operation.

The seizure marks an action by local police against suspected drug-related activities in the area. However, the exact nature and quantity of the suspected contraband have not yet been specified in the available information.

Following the arrests, police have launched an investigation into the case. Further details regarding the source of the suspected drugs, their intended destination and the possible involvement of others have not been disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information is awaited from the police.