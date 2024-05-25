Assam Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, took to microblogging site X to sound the alarm regarding a targeted attack on a South Salmara Police team by a violent mob during the night of May 23, 2024. The incident, which occurred in the vicinity of the Assam-Meghalaya border in the Khalsamari Area, resulted in injuries to a police officer.

In the early hours of the morning, a joint operation was conducted by the South Salmara Police Station (PS) and the Rajabala PS team of Meghalaya. The operation aimed to address disturbances caused by a group of individuals who had forcibly taken possession of eight buffaloes. However, the situation escalated rapidly as the mob turned violent, targeting the police team.

During the confrontation, one police officer sustained injuries. The assailants, identified as Aizul Haque Mondol, Soyed Ali, and Akhirul Islam, were apprehended in connection with the attack.