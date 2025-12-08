Three arrested by CID Assam in piracy case of Zubeen Garg's last film “Roi Roi Binale”

The Cyber Police Station of CID Assam has arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in the piracy of the Assamese film “Roi Roi Binale.” The arrests were made in connection with CID PS Case No. 12/25 registered under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 63/65 of the Copyright Act, Section 66 of the IT Act, and later expanded to include Sections 61(2) of BNS and Sections 6AA, 6AB, and 7 of the Cinematograph Act.

The case originated from a formal complaint lodged by the film’s producer, Shyamantak Gautam, who reported that pirated versions of the newly released Assamese film were being circulated widely on social media platforms. Based on the complaint, CID initiated a detailed inquiry, during which the investigating officer identified three individuals allegedly responsible for distributing the pirated content online.

Acting on technical leads and source information, CID arrested accused Rofidul Islam from Kokrajhar on November 20, 2025, while the other two accused, Md. Saddam Hussain and Mousam Gogoi, were apprehended from Bengaluru on December 6 and 7, 2025, respectively.

CID officials stated that the arrests mark a significant step in curbing film piracy, which causes substantial financial losses to the regional film industry. Further investigation is underway to determine whether more individuals or groups are linked to the piracy network.