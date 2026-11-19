Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on a traffic police constable near Khanapara in Guwahati following the Guns N’ Roses concert on Tuesday, November 17 night.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sushant Acharya, Surchi Acharya and Guntash Singh. While Sushant and Surchi are residents of Shillong, Singh hails from Mohali in Punjab.

The incident reportedly took place near Shani Mandir in the Khanapara area when traffic constable Tinku Moni Deka, who was deployed on traffic regulation duty, intervened after a group of people allegedly attempted to cross a busy road amid moving vehicles.

According to Deka's account, the confrontation began when he was trying to move an autorickshaw away from the road to ease traffic congestion. He alleged that a woman approached him and slapped him without any prior argument, following which several other members of the group joined the assault.

Deka further alleged that the group, comprising four to five men and two women, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly assaulted him while he was on duty.

The group had reportedly attended the Guns N’ Roses concert earlier that evening and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Following the assault, Deka lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station. Police had initially detained one person in connection with the case, and three people have now been arrested as part of the investigation.