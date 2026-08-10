Three arrested for burgling three houses in Guwahati, gold jewellery recovered

Basistha Police have arrested three alleged burglars in connection with a series of house break-ins in Guwahati and recovered several stolen gold ornaments from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Krishan Prasad, Pudina Prasad and Supiar Rahman.

According to police, the trio allegedly broke into three houses in Lalmatia on August 5 and stole valuables, including gold jewellery.

Following the complaints, Basistha Police launched an investigation and traced the alleged burglars. A quantity of stolen gold ornaments was subsequently recovered from their possession.

Police suspect that the accused may have been involved in burglary incidents at different locations across Guwahati over a prolonged period.

A case has been registered at Basistha Police Station in connection with the incidents, and further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other theft cases and recover additional stolen property.