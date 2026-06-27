Three arrested for hunting protected hornbill in Assam's Margherita

The Assam Forest Department has arrested three persons in connection with the alleged hunting of a rare and protected hornbill in the Inthem area under the Margherita East Range of the Digboi Forest Division in Tinsukia district.

The arrests were made after a purported video surfaced on social media, allegedly showing an individual posing with the dead hornbill. The video sparked widespread outrage among conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts, prompting the Forest Department to launch an investigation.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the department acted promptly after the matter came to light online, reiterating that wildlife crimes would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Acting on leads gathered during the investigation, forest officials tracked down and arrested three accused persons allegedly linked to the incident. Authorities have stated that legal action is being taken under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Earlier, conservationist Devajit Moran had condemned the incident, describing the killing of the protected bird as an attack on Assam's rich natural heritage. He had urged the authorities to identify those responsible and ensure exemplary punishment to deter similar wildlife crimes.

Hornbills, including the Great Hornbill and Oriental Pied Hornbill, are found in the forests of Digboi, Dehing-Patkai, Margherita and adjoining areas of Tinsukia district. The species plays a vital role in maintaining forest ecosystems through seed dispersal but continues to face threats from habitat loss and illegal hunting.

Forest officials have reiterated their commitment to strict enforcement against wildlife offences and appealed to the public to report such crimes to the authorities instead of circulating related content on social media.