Three arrested in Assam’s Dibrugarh for extortion in name of banned outfit ULFA(I)

Three youths have been arrested in Assam’s Dibrugarh for allegedly extorting money by posing as members of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), police said on Sunday, May 10.

According to police, the arrests were made following a complaint from a doctor who reportedly received extortion calls and SMS messages demanding money. Acting on the information, Assam Police launched an operation led by DSP (Headquarters) Nayan Moni Barua.

During the investigation, police identified the three accused allegedly involved in the extortion attempt. Officials said the trio had sent threatening SMS messages to the victim and also delivered an extortion letter in the name of ULFA(I), demanding Rs 60 lakh.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused may have been involved in similar extortion attempts targeting multiple individuals across Upper Assam, particularly in Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts.

Police said all three accused are currently in the custody of Moran Police Station, and further interrogation is underway. Officials added that necessary legal action has been initiated in the case.