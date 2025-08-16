Three arrested in connection with Assam-Nagaland border attack by suspected Naga miscreants

Tensions continue to simmer in Merapani following the brutal Independence Day assault on three Assamese youths by alleged Naga miscreants, one of whom was shot with an air gun. The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the region, drawing sharp reactions from several influential organisations.

Acting on the directives of the Golaghat district administration, a joint operation was carried out late Friday night by Nagaland Police and CRPF, leading to the arrest of three suspects identified as Takhai Sumi, Honito Yepthomi, and Kahosa Thimo. Officials confirmed that the trio has been taken into custody for their involvement in the attack.

The assault, which took place on August 15, saw youths from Kadamguri, Simsat Basumatary, Subrat Nayak, and Prakash Boro, targeted while returning from a picnic in a nearby forest area of Nagaland. While Basumatary and Nayak were brutally beaten, Boro sustained a gunshot wound from an air gun while attempting to escape, leaving him severely injured.

Prior to the arrests, the Bir Lachit Sena had warned of strong retaliation, including blocking the entry of Nagas into Merapani, if the culprits were not apprehended. Following the arrests, the organisation announced a temporary suspension of its protest programs.

Meanwhile, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) condemned the incident, urging the government to ensure the safety of Assamese citizens along the volatile border and prevent future flare-ups.

A spokesperson of the Bir Lachit Sena alleged that Nagas have been attempting to destabilize peace in the border areas post-evictions. “After the Miya community was evicted, we see growing aggression from the Nagas. Yesterday’s incident is a warning of more such clashes to come. We urge the Golaghat administration to deploy neutral forces so that indigenous people feel secure,” he said.