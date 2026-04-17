Three arrested, six LPG distributors suspended in Assam over irregularities

Three persons have been arrested and licences of six LPG distributors suspended in Assam for hoarding, illegal diversion, and violations of standard operating procedures, a senior official said on April 17.

Officials from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), in coordination with the state government, have conducted 319 inspections across the state during the ongoing drive. One FIR has been registered and 274 LPG cylinders seized as part of the crackdown.

Despite the enforcement action, authorities said the supply of LPG and petroleum products remains normal across Assam. Indian Oil Corporation executive director and state head Nitin Bhatnagar said there are no restrictions on sales, with demand levels remaining stable.

On average, 29,350 kilolitres (KL) of petrol (MS) and 3,670 KL of diesel (HSD) are being made available daily through retail outlets, which is adequate to meet demand. Currently, Assam has 1,737 petroleum retail outlets—1,461 run by OMCs and 276 private.

In the LPG segment, around 93 lakh consumers are being served through 604 distributors. Approximately 1.39 lakh refills are delivered daily, and the existing backlog of about 4.28 days is being steadily cleared.

Officials said show-cause notices have been issued to 88 LPG distributors, with six already suspended. Strict adherence to SOPs, including digital booking and delivery acknowledgment, has been mandated.

The state has also seen improvements in digitisation, with 84 per cent of LPG bookings now made online, up from 49 per cent two months ago. DAC compliance has also improved to 72 per cent from 37 per cent earlier.

Authorities added that 5-kg LPG cylinders are being made available to support economically weaker sections, migrants, and students, ensuring continued access to clean cooking fuel.