Three arrested with 55 kg cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station

In another major drug seizure in Assam, three persons were arrested with 55 kg of cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station, officials said.

The seizure was carried out by a team of the Guwahati Government Railway Police (GRPS) during an operation at the railway station. The cannabis was recovered from the possession of the three accused, who were subsequently taken into custody.

The latest seizure comes amid intensified operations by Assam Police and other enforcement agencies against the transportation and distribution of narcotic substances across the state. Police have been conducting regular checks and targeted operations at railway stations, highways and other key transit points to curb the movement of drugs.

Guwahati, being a major transportation and transit hub connecting Assam with other parts of the Northeast and the country, has remained a key focus of such enforcement operations.

Authorities have been stepping up surveillance and interception efforts as part of the state’s broader crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse. The latest seizure also highlights the continuing use of transportation networks for the movement of illegal drugs.

Police have launched a further investigation to ascertain the source of the seized cannabis, its intended destination and the possible involvement of other persons in the supply network.