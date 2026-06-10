Three Assam fishery officials re-arrested in separate fraud investigation

Three officials of the Assam Fishery Development Corporation (AFDC) Ltd, including former Officer on Special Duty-cum-Project Director Padma Kanta Hazarika, were re-arrested on June 10 in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation being conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The other two accused arrested are Birinchi Adikari and Jyotish Saikia, both associated with AFDC Ltd. The arrests were made in connection with Dispur Police Station Case No. 298/2022, which involves charges under Sections 120B, 420, 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code.

Hazarika had earlier been arrested on May 30 in a separate case registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Eight other AFDC officials were also arrested in that case on May 26.

According to the Directorate, the agency is investigating both cases, with the latest arrests linked to alleged irregularities being probed under the Dispur police case.

A court on June 10 remanded the three accused to two days of police custody following their production before the court.